Owasso Police Holds Citizen's Academy

Owasso police want people in the community to know more about the challenges officers go through each day.

Saturday, the department hosted a citizen's academy.

People got to see up-close demonstrations of the different types of weapons police use in addition to getting hands-on scenario-based training to help them understand the split-second decisions officers have to make.

"They have to make a decision, is it a shoot/don't shoot situation, do I use force, do I not use force?" said Owasso Police Sergeant Mike Barnes.

Officers said they plan to host another event like this in the spring.

Call Owasso Police if you would like to attend.