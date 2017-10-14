Names Released In Shooting Near Glenpool

The Tulsa County Sheriff's office has released the names of the two men who shot each other near 181st and Peoria near Glenpool.

They say Jeremy Reece shot Charles Carter in the stomach after ordering Carter to leave even though Carter wasn't on the property.

Reece was arrested for shooting with intent to kill after being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.