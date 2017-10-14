10-week-Old Baby Dies, Foster Father Admits To Shaking Him

A 10-week-old baby has died after Oklahoma City police said he was abused by his foster father.

10/13/2017 Related Story: Baby Removed From Life Support, Foster Father Admits To Shaking Him

Baby Jacob's family tells us he passed away around 8:30 last night after he was taken off of life support.

Police arrested the foster father, 24-year-old Austin Davis.

Investigators said he admitted to shaking Jacob this past Sunday when he wouldn't stop crying.