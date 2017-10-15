Pittsburg County Deputy Hurt In Early Morning Crash

A Pittsburg County Deputy was hurt in an early morning crash Sunday.

Sheriff Chris Morris says Dylan Reasnor was responding to a call in Longtown around 2 Sunday morning.

Morris says Reasnor was driving through heavy rain on Highway 69 near Crowder when the deputy's patrol pickup truck hydroplaned, went off the road and hit a tree. The sheriff says the point of impact was on the driver's side.

Morris says the radio went out, but Reasnor had a passenger with him who called 911.

Morris says the crash pinned Reasnor in his pickup truck and emergency responders had to cut him free.

The sheriff says Reasnor had to have surgery for a broken femur and several broken bones in his left arm.

Sheriff Morris says Deputy Reasnor is going to recover and the passenger was not hurt.