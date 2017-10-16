Tulsa Public School Board To Consider Superintendent's Contract

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist's contract is up for renewal at Monday's school board meeting.

On that agenda, the school board is expected to go into executive session to discuss Dr. Gist's employment, including amending and renewing her contract.

The agenda states the board could vote to not only to amend her current contract, which ends June 30th, but could also vote on renewing Dr. Gist's contract for another three years from July 1, 2018 until the end of June 2021.

TPS hired Dr. Deborah Gist in 2015. Dr. Gist is a former Memorial High School graduate was the Commissioner of Education for the state of Rhode Island before taking the job in Tulsa.

Also on the agenda is a vote on whether TPS's board will endorse the Tulsa Metro Chamber's 2017 OneVoice Regional Legislative Agenda, that will push education policies at the local and national level.

The meeting at the Tulsa Education Service Center gets underway at 6:30 p.m.