Marilyn Manson Breaks Leg During Concert, Reschedules Tulsa Show

Marilyn Manson rescheduled most of his canceled tour dates after he broke his leg at a concert in New York City, including a Tulsa performance.

The rocker told Yahoo he grabbed onto metal bars holding up prop guns and they fell on him, breaking his fibula in two places. The fibula is the smaller of two bones in the lower leg.

He says the pain was excruciating, and doctors patched up his leg with a plate and 10 screws. His Tulsa show was supposed to be Tuesday night but has been rescheduled for January 27th.