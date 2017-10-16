Man Charged In Tulsa Murders Case Heads To Court For Other Crimes

A man charged in three murders is in court Monday for different crimes.

Keenon White is being arraigned on several charges including charges of robbery, assault with intent to kill.

He was one of Tulsa Police's most wanted when they arrested him in connection with three murders at the Savanna Landing apartments.

Police say he murdered Teddy Prejean while he was getting out fo his car and Shayron Brown in her apartment.

She was 16-weeks pregnant, which accounted for the third murder charge.