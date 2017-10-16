Sooners Aim To Play Complete Game

Baker Mayfield threw 59 yards to Mark Andrews for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter after Oklahoma had blown a 20-point lead, and the 12th-ranked Sooners held on to beat Texas 29-24 on Saturday.More >>
A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.More >>
With Halloween just 15 days away, Russell Westbrook, Nick Collison and the rest of the Thunder had their annual Halloween party this weekend.More >>
The focus lately for the Sooners has been on playing a complete game. Despite leading by 14, 14 and 20 points in the last three games, OU has gone on to trail at some point in all three.More >>
The Cowboys are coming off a school-record 747 total yards in a beatdown of Baylor and Texas is in emotional and physical recovery after a tough loss in the Red River Showdown. Does that mean Oklahoma State has an advantage in Saturday’s matchup against the Longhorns?More >>
This week on the Blitz John Holcomb and Dean Blevins discuss a variety of topics including how OU and OSU defeated rivalry teams over the weekend and how they predict the OKC Thunder will play this upcoming season.More >>
