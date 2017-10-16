Sooners Aim To Play Complete Game

BY: BRIAN MUELLER, NEWS ON 6 & NEWS 9

NORMAN, Oklahoma - The focus lately for the Sooners has been on playing a complete game. Despite leading by 14, 14 and 20 points in the last three games, OU has gone on to trail at some point in all three.

Perhaps, the Sooners can take some inspiration from their last trip to Manhattan two years ago, a 55-0 beatdown of the Wildcats, a game Lincoln Riley said was their first complete game of that season.

This year, the quarters tell the story.

If you look at the numbers for the OU offense and defense by quarter they’re good in the beginning and end, not great in the middle, especially the third quarter.

The Sooners say they're working on it.

"Certainly, we want to be able to extend those leads and be able to deliver the knockout blow,” said head coach Lincoln Riley. “I think we'll be able to. I think there's a few things we feel like we can do better on all three sides of the ball that we're gonna push on this week if we do get in that situation again."

Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield added, "Doesn't matter what the score, you have to do your job at a high level. So for us, it's playing four quarters and a complete game."

The injury situation is a good one for OU, Riley saying no one is ruled out. But Abdul Adams will test his right ankle this week. Bill Snyder said Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz will play again this season but doesn't know when that will be.