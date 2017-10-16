Sooners Aim To Play Complete Game - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sooners Aim To Play Complete Game

Posted: Updated:

BY: BRIAN MUELLER, NEWS ON 6 & NEWS 9

NORMAN, Oklahoma - The focus lately for the Sooners has been on playing a complete game. Despite leading by 14, 14 and 20 points in the last three games, OU has gone on to trail at some point in all three.

Perhaps, the Sooners can take some inspiration from their last trip to Manhattan two years ago, a 55-0 beatdown of the Wildcats, a game Lincoln Riley said was their first complete game of that season.

This year, the quarters tell the story.

If you look at the numbers for the OU offense and defense by quarter they’re good in the beginning and end, not great in the middle, especially the third quarter.

The Sooners say they're working on it.

"Certainly, we want to be able to extend those leads and be able to deliver the knockout blow,” said head coach Lincoln Riley. “I think we'll be able to. I think there's a few things we feel like we can do better on all three sides of the ball that we're gonna push on this week if we do get in that situation again."

Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield added, "Doesn't matter what the score, you have to do your job at a high level. So for us, it's playing four quarters and a complete game."

The injury situation is a good one for OU, Riley saying no one is ruled out. But Abdul Adams will test his right ankle this week. Bill Snyder said Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz will play again this season but doesn't know when that will be.  

  • OUMore>>

  • No. 12 Oklahoma Tops Texas 29-24 After Blowing 20-Point Lead

    No. 12 Oklahoma Tops Texas 29-24 After Blowing 20-Point Lead

    AP photoAP photo

    Baker Mayfield threw 59 yards to Mark Andrews for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter after Oklahoma had blown a 20-point lead, and the 12th-ranked Sooners held on to beat Texas 29-24 on Saturday.

    More >>

    Baker Mayfield threw 59 yards to Mark Andrews for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter after Oklahoma had blown a 20-point lead, and the 12th-ranked Sooners held on to beat Texas 29-24 on Saturday.

    More >>

  • AP Top 25: Sooners, Cowboys Back In Top 10

    AP Top 25: Sooners, Cowboys Back In Top 10

    Oklahoma junior tight end runs for a touchdown to ruin the entire next week for Texas and their fans. (AP photo)Oklahoma junior tight end runs for a touchdown to ruin the entire next week for Texas and their fans. (AP photo)

    A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.

    More >>

    A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.

    More >>

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.