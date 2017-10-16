Thunder Players Dress Up Early For Halloween - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Thunder Players Dress Up Early For Halloween

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

With Halloween just 15 days away, Russell Westbrook, Nick Collison and the rest of the Thunder had their annual Halloween party this weekend.

They dressed up as Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson in the movie White Men Can't Jump.

Carmelo Anthony brought his "A-game" as well, dressing up as a Game of Thrones character.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.