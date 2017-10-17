Arson Suspected In Tulsa Garage Shed Fire

A fire which destroyed a garage shed behind a Tulsa home early Tuesday is being investigated as arson.

The fire department got the call to the home in the 1500 block of North Atlanta just after 5 a.m.

A resident told firefighters he was able to move his car, parked next to empty shed before it could catch on fire. The passenger side of the car suffered some damage from the flames. The shed on the other hand, was destroyed.

Garage destroyed, car damaged during fire near N Atlanta and 14th/Queen St. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/vNjvVyyour — Dave Davis (@DaveDavisKOTV) October 17, 2017

The fire department says no one was injured.