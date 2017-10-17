Power Restored To Most Claremore Residents After 'Huge Electric - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Power Restored To Most Claremore Residents After 'Huge Electric Fire'

The City of Claremore shared this photo of repair crews. The City of Claremore shared this photo of repair crews.
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

A power outage impacted a large part west Claremore, according to the city. A "huge electric fire" burned lines leading back to the substation, the city posted on its Facebook page. That tripped the substation.

Electricity was restored to most - but not all - residents around 9 a.m. The city said at that time that about 300 customers were without power including a senior care facility on Lowry.

As of 1:30 p.m., the city said crews were still working on the remaining lines with outages.

"Those who are still out re-connected to lines that fell to the ground, and we are needing to add new arms and wiring," the city updated its Facebook page. They predicted it would be a few hours before those customers had power.

Several residents expressed concern about the power outage's effect on their electric appliances because the power seemed to surge, flickering on and off for some time.

