Co-Workers Help Lori Fullbright Prepare To Kiss A Pig For Charity

Photo of Lori Fullbright as she discovered how her co-workers had decorated her desk.

News On 6 viewers decided Lori Fullbright should kiss a pig, so a couple of her co-workers helped prepare her for the event.

Lori won our fundraiser supporting Food For Kids, where you all voted with your donations.

News On 6 viewers donated more than $6,400 to Food For Kids as they selected with News On 6 personality they wanted to kiss a pig.

A couple of her co-workers were very happy for her, and very happy that it's not them having to kiss the pig.

They went all out decorating her desk Monday morning with pig toys, inflatables and more. We're not at liberty to reveal which co-workers decorated her desk, but their initials are LeAnne Taylor and Tess Maune.

Thanks to all of you for donating to a great cause.