Co-Workers Help Lori Fullbright Prepare To Kiss A Pig For Charit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Co-Workers Help Lori Fullbright Prepare To Kiss A Pig For Charity

Posted: Updated:
Photo of Lori Fullbright as she discovered how her co-workers had decorated her desk. Photo of Lori Fullbright as she discovered how her co-workers had decorated her desk.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

News On 6 viewers decided Lori Fullbright should kiss a pig, so a couple of her co-workers helped prepare her for the event.

Lori won our fundraiser supporting Food For Kids, where you all voted with your donations.

News On 6 viewers donated more than $6,400 to Food For Kids as they selected with News On 6 personality they wanted to kiss a pig. 

A couple of her co-workers were very happy for her, and very happy that it's not them having to kiss the pig.

They went all out decorating her desk Monday morning with pig toys, inflatables and more. We're not at liberty to reveal which co-workers decorated her desk, but their initials are LeAnne Taylor and Tess Maune.

Thanks to all of you for donating to a great cause. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.