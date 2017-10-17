OSU: Cowboys In The NBA - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OSU: Cowboys In The NBA

Posted: Updated:
By: OSU Athletics
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

A trio of former Oklahoma State All-Americans will be on NBA rosters when the 2017-18 season tips off on Tuesday night.

Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics will open the season with an Eastern Conference Finals rematch against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Smart, a fourth-year pro, is coming off his best season yet, which included 10.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Celtics.

At OSU, Smart was a two-time All-American (2013, 2014), the 2013 Big 12 Player of the Year and broke the school record for career steals per game at 2.9.

Known across the league as The Grindfather, Tony Allen is entering his 14th season in the NBA thanks to his tenacious defense. He is a six-time NBA All-Defensive team selection, and despite signing with the New Orleans Hornets in the offseason, Allen will open the 2017-18 season in the arena he called home for the last seven seasons – in the FedEx Forum against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Allen led the Cowboys to the 2004 Big 12 regular season and tournament titles, as well as the 2004 Final Four in San Antonio, Texas. He was the 2004 Big 12 Co-Player of the Year, and finished his career with a scoring average of 15.3 points per game.

The latest addition to the NBA for OSU, Jawun Evans, is coming off a fantastic summer with the Los Angeles Clippers, and will open the season on Thursday night against the rival Lakers at the Staples Center. Evans averaged 8.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in the NBA Summer League for the Clippers, and posted 22 points, eight assists and zero turnovers in the preseason finale against the Lakers.

Evans was an All-American for the Cowboys last season after becoming the first players in school history to record a 600-point, 200-assist season.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.