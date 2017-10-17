OSU: Cowboys In The NBA

Read what Mike Gundy had to say looking toward OSU's next opponent, Texas.More >>
Read what Mike Gundy had to say looking toward OSU's next opponent, Texas.More >>
Mason Rudolph passed for 459 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help No. 14 Oklahoma State beat Baylor 59-16 on Saturday.More >>
Mason Rudolph passed for 459 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to help No. 14 Oklahoma State beat Baylor 59-16 on Saturday.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
It was quite a homecoming for Tulsa football on Saturday, but the Hurricane is moving on after its impressive win.More >>
It was quite a homecoming for Tulsa football on Saturday, but the Hurricane is moving on after its impressive win.More >>
A trio of former Oklahoma State All-Americans will be on NBA rosters when the 2017-18 season tips off on Tuesday night.More >>
A trio of former Oklahoma State All-Americans will be on NBA rosters when the 2017-18 season tips off on Tuesday night.More >>
USA Today has announced its midseason football All-America team, a group that features a nation-leading four Oklahoma Sooners.More >>
USA Today has announced its midseason football All-America team, a group that features a nation-leading four Oklahoma Sooners.More >>
With Halloween just 15 days away, Russell Westbrook, Nick Collison and the rest of the Thunder had their annual Halloween party this weekend.More >>
With Halloween just 15 days away, Russell Westbrook, Nick Collison and the rest of the Thunder had their annual Halloween party this weekend.More >>