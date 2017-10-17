Fundraiser To Help Slain Broken Arrow Teacher's Family

The middle school where a slain teacher worked is trying to help his family.

Police say Devonte Green shot and killed Broken Arrow teacher Shane Anderson at Anderson's home.

Broken Arrow's Oneta Ridge Middle School will host a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

It will be at 121st and Aspen.

All of the proceeds will go to Anderson's family.