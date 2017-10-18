Driver Clips Tulsa Gas Meter, Takes Off

A driver damaged a gas meter in front of a Tulsa restaurant Wednesday morning. Authorities say after clipping the meter in front of the IHOP restaurant at 71st and Lewis, the driver kept going.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 5:35 a.m. to plug the meter. One lane of Lewis was closed temporarily for the fire engines.

ONG arrived on scene just before 6 a.m. The IHOP is open but service was to be limited until gas was restored.