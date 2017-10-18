Tulsa Police Look For Man In Connection To Bad Check - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Look For Man In Connection To Bad Check

If you recognize this man, call police.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are looking for a man in connection to a financial crime. They posted photos of a person of interest on their Facebook page.

The photo shows a man leaving a local grocery store and is time stamped 8:57 on September 13, 2017.

Detective Matt Rose said the man purchased items with a fraudulent check. If you recognize him, contact Rose at 918-596-1220 or mrose@cityoftulsa.org.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

