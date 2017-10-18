Teenage Burglars Attempt Break-In With Tulsa Police Still Workin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Teenage Burglars Attempt Break-In With Tulsa Police Still Working Scene

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to robberies at the EZ Pawn at 7482 East Admiral.

The pawn shop has been burglarized 6 times within the past two weeks.

Officers were on the second day of working the location when they heard someone attempting to break in the back door, the same point of entry for the previous break-ins, around 10 pm.

Detectives Moyer and Bohanon chased the suspects from the back door and quickly caught a 14-year-old boy. 

Police said the second suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was able to escape but was later picked up by officers transporting the first suspect to his house. 

According to reports, officers found out later that the parents of the 14-year-old had called a Gilcrease Division officer and turned in numerous iPads and watches and other property they thought their son had stolen from somewhere.

Police said those items were part of the loot missing from the previous burglaries that were being dispersed at East Central High School. 

Video surveillance suggests that there may be other suspects in at least one of the burglaries.  

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.