Teenage Burglars Attempt Break-In With Tulsa Police Still Working Scene

Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to robberies at the EZ Pawn at 7482 East Admiral.

The pawn shop has been burglarized 6 times within the past two weeks.

Officers were on the second day of working the location when they heard someone attempting to break in the back door, the same point of entry for the previous break-ins, around 10 pm.

Detectives Moyer and Bohanon chased the suspects from the back door and quickly caught a 14-year-old boy.

Police said the second suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was able to escape but was later picked up by officers transporting the first suspect to his house.

According to reports, officers found out later that the parents of the 14-year-old had called a Gilcrease Division officer and turned in numerous iPads and watches and other property they thought their son had stolen from somewhere.

Police said those items were part of the loot missing from the previous burglaries that were being dispersed at East Central High School.

Video surveillance suggests that there may be other suspects in at least one of the burglaries.