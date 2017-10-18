Delaware County Man Shoots Relative Attempting To Break Into Hom - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Delaware County Man Shoots Relative Attempting To Break Into Home, Deputies Say

DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A man was taken to the hospital after police say he broken into a Delaware County couples residence and was shot.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home south of Leech just after 1:00 Wednesday morning.

When deputies arrived at Jim and Rachel Martin’s home, a man was on the floor of the attached garage being treated by first responders.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Dallas Luper, the step-grandson of the Martins.

Deputies said the couple was asleep when Rachael Martin heard a noise in the garage. They said she noticed the air conditioner had been removed from the garage window.

After waking her husband, he deputies said he got his gun and both went to the garage.

They said when Mrs. Martin was walking along the passenger side of a vehicle, a man jumped at her. Deputies said Mr. Martin got between his wife and the suspect and fired four shots.

The suspect was hit twice – once below the right eye and once in the right shoulder, according to deputies.

The Martins told police they didn’t know their step-grandson was the suspect because he was wearing a hoodie with the drawstrings pulled tight over his face and had socks over his hands.

Deputies said Luper was flown to a Tulsa hospital and is waiting for surgery.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
