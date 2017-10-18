Pumpkin & Bacon Pizza - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pumpkin & Bacon Pizza

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium pumpkin, quartered, de-seeded
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 tbsp. honey
  • 1 package naan or flatbread, at room temperature
  • 2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 3 tbsp. olive oil, divided
  • 2 cups mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup bacon (about 6 ounces), chopped into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 cup arugula

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place de-seeded pumpkin quarters on a baking sheet and bake for one hour. Let cool.
  2. Remove pumpkin skin. Cut pumpkin into rough cubes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle the honey on top. 
  3. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Season with salt and pepper to taste, as well as the garlic powder and 2 tbsp. of olive oil, spreading it evenly. 
  4. Sprinkle mozzarella on the dough and bake for 10-15 minutes. 
  5. In a skillet on medium-high heat, cook the chopped bacon until fat has rendered and the bacon is just starting to crisp, about 10-15 minutes. 
  6. Remove pizza from oven and sprinkle with pumpkin cubes and bacon. Add dollops of the ricotta and bake for another 15 minutes.
  7. Remove pizza from oven and add the arugula and salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle with the remaining 1 tbsp. of olive oil, plus more honey, over the finish pizza if desired. 

