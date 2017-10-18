TPD: Store Employee Fires Shots At Attempted Robber

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting after they said a store employee at The Gadget Company fired shots at a person who was attempting to steal a YETI cooler from the store located near 15th and Boston.

Police said one of the employees got into a verbal altercation with the suspect inside the store and then the store employee then followed the suspect outside to the parking lot.

Police said as the suspect was leaving, the store employee fired one shot at or near the larceny suspect's vehicle. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, and police said they don't know if the suspect was injured or not.

Police recovered a shell casing from the parking lot of the store and they recovered the handgun from inside The Gadget Company. The store employee was cited for reckless discharge of a firearm.

No word on if they're seeking the larceny suspect.