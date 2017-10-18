FBI Investigating Threat Made Against Dwight Yoakam’s Durant Concert

The FBI is investigating an online threat against a concert at the Choctaw Casino in Durant.

The threat on Facebook targeted last Friday's Dwight Yoakam concert.

Choctaw Nation Tribal Security has not said if there are any suspects in the case.

According to KXII, the threat was posted on Dwight Yoakam’s Facebook page on October 11, 2017, saying, in part, “You think the shooting in Las Vegas by Stephen Paddock was senseless and horrific? Your concert in Durant is next.”

The comment has been deleted and Yoakam’s concert went on without incident.