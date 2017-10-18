Ehrle's Party Supply Store Tulsa’s ‘Halloween Headquarters’ Since 1955

"IT. He's been a hot number," said Floyd Hannah with Ehrle’s Party Supply.

Ehrles Party Supply has been Halloween headquarters for more than 60 years and they are loaded with scary stuff.

Halloween is just ahead, and if you don't have your smoke machine yet, or a costume for your pooch, we can help.

Ehrle's Party Supply has been Halloween headquarters for more than 60 years and they are loaded with scary stuff.

'Tis the season to get dressed up.

"IT. He's been a hot number," said Floyd Hannah with Ehrle’s Party Supply.

I prefer the not so scary. The superhero aisle is a little more comfortable - Wonder Woman, as you might expect, is big this year.

Ehrle's Party Supply has been around since 1955. Back then you could put Halloween stuff in a couple of aisles, now it's the whole store.

They’ve got sizes for adults, children and even dogs.

Customer interest has been building since last month and the next two weekends will be crazy.

"This is our largest season. This is our Christmas you might say," Hannah said.

Ehrle's is open every day through the Halloween season get your scary stuff.