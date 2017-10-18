Mayor Discusses Attempt To Bring Amazon HQ To Tulsa

Tulsa city leaders are hoping to entice Amazon to set up shop in Tulsa.

Tulsa is one of a dozen cities vying to become the online retailers second North American headquarters.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the chance to bring Amazon to Tulsa is the greatest corporate attraction in American history. He said the city worked with a diverse group of people to come up with the Amazon proposal.

The new headquarters would create 50,000 new jobs.

Bynum said the city is also making investments that he believes allows Tulsa to compete with Oklahoma City, as well as any city around the world.

The mayor said because it's less expensive to live in Tulsa, and the quality of life is higher here, our city is prime real estate for the $5 billion project.

"We put everything that we had into this…When the team at Amazon opens our proposal, my goal is I want them to be both surprised, and impressed, and I think that we're going to meet that goal," Bynum said.

The mayor said his proposal showcases all the amenities Tulsa has to offer.

Amazon will announce which city is selected next year.