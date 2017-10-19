Homeless Tulsa Man Arrested For Sexual Assault - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Homeless Tulsa Man Arrested For Sexual Assault


Tulsa County jail photo of Jerome Adams. Tulsa County jail photo of Jerome Adams.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a homeless Tulsa man who admitted to a sexual assault in September of a homeless woman.  

He is identified as 32-year-old Jerome Adams.

9/11/2017 Related Story: Woman Stabbed, Sexually Assaulted, Near Tulsa Transit Station

When questioned, police say Adams admitted to attacking the woman because she didn't pay him for drugs.  

In their arrest report, police said Jerome Adams said "Out on the streets, you take what you want."

A passerby found the victim and called for help.

Jerome Adams was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaint including assault and battery with a deadly weapon and forcible sodomy.

