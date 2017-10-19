Audit Reveals More Than $1 Million Missing In City Of Hartshorne - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Audit Reveals More Than $1 Million Missing In City Of Hartshorne

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The state auditor said an investigation into Hartshorne's budget uncovered one of the largest embezzlement cases in Oklahoma history as nearly $2 million is missing from a small Green Country town.

The state audit of the City of Hartshorne reveals more than $1.7 million never got deposited into the City accounts.

Community members requested the audit over a year ago.

State Auditor Gary Jones discovered more than $1 million of missing utility deposits dating back to 2009 and another $600,000 was not deposited between 2014 and 2016.

Jones said they believe, in the end, as much as $3 million could be missing.

He said some months, no cash was deposited into the City account and that should've been a big red flag to other City employees.

News On 6 has learned at least three employees could be facing criminal charges.

“Most of the time, what you’ll have is if one employee is involved, another employee may report it, but, in this case, it appears multiple employees were involved,” Jones said.

The state auditor said cash for utility payments and the City’s credit cards were used to purchase tickets to Thunder games, trips all over the country and even personal shopping trips.

Jones said he’s thankful the citizens brought it to light.

Trey Davis with the Office of the State Auditor and Inspector issued a statement Thursday afternoon:

Oklahoma State Auditor Gary Jones released today the Special Investigative Audit Report requested by the residents of the City of Hartshorne through the Citizen Petition process. Auditors identified more than $1.7 million in cash payments submitted by residents for utility bills and court fines that were receipted by the former city treasurer but never deposited into the City’s bank account.

"Additionally, the former city clerk used the City’s credit card to purchase more than $80,000 of materials and goods for, apparently, personal use. This is likely the largest misappropriation of public funds ever identified in an audit conducted by the Oklahoma State Auditor’s Office."

View the full state audit here.

