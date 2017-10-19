Hilldale Beats Ft. Gibson in OT 27-24

The Bob Hurley Auto Family Athlete of the Week is Montrell Cozart of Bishop Kelley. The sophomore defensive end had 16 tackles and returned a fumble 20 yards for the winning touchdown in a 25-21 comeback victory over Claremore.More >>
The Bob Hurley Auto Family Athlete of the Week is Montrell Cozart of Bishop Kelley. The sophomore defensive end had 16 tackles and returned a fumble 20 yards for the winning touchdown in a 25-21 comeback victory over Claremore.More >>
Live Radar
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.