Mom Leaves Baby In Target Shopping Cart

A baby was found safe Thursday after being forgotten in a Target shopping cart by its mother, according to Fayetteville police.

KFSM 5 News reports emergency officials went to the store at 3545 N. Shiloh Drive about 12:19 p.m. after an employee found the child in a shopping cart near the store’s entrance.

It appears to have been an honest mistake on the mother’s part, said Sgt. Anthony Murphy, Fayetteville police spokesman.

The baby was in the cart roughly five minutes before an employee found it and called 911, Murphy said.

Police are mandatory reporters, which means the incident will be reported to the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline.

However, charges are unlikely, Murphy said.