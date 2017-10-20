Kids, Volunteers Clean Up Sand Springs

Sand Springs is a little cleaner thanks to some of its residents.

The city hosted a Clean Up event Friday where volunteers came out to help clear trash from the city as well as cut back overgrown landscaping.

"It'll be better for the environment instead of trashing the whole entire place. It's just a simple act. You can take about four hours out of your day and just clean up around Sand Springs," said one volunteer.

Many of the volunteers were kids, either with a youth group helping out or tagging along with their parents.