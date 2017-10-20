Tulsa Police Investigating After Body Found In Water

Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near 41st and Riverside.More >>
Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near 41st and Riverside.More >>
The community is coming together to help raise money for the family of a Broken Arrow teacher who was murdered.More >>
The community is coming together to help raise money for the family of a Broken Arrow teacher who was murdered.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!