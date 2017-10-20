Tulsa Police Investigating After Body Found In Water - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Investigating After Body Found In Water

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found in the water.

First responders were called to an area near 41st and Riverside Friday evening.

From Osage SkyNews 6 HD we can see what appears to be a body in the water in an inlet near a storm drain.

Police said the body is fully submerged in the water and they are unable to determine if it is a man or a woman.

Officers have the area roped off while they investigate.

Police said they are waiting for the medical examiner to arrive on scene.

News On 6 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information. We’ll update this story as details develop.

