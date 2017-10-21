Severe Weather Threat Returns To Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Severe Weather Threat Returns To Green Country

Posted: Updated:

The threat for severe storms returns to Green Country for our Saturday, so please stay weather aware later today!

A strong cold front is approaching eastern Oklahoma, and out ahead of that front we’re dealing with very spring-like mild, humid, and windy conditions. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs back in the upper 70s to near 80 for our Saturday. Those south winds will also be a bit of a nuisance with gusts over 30 miles per hour expected.

Rain chances remain relatively low through late afternoon, but increase significantly by the evening hours. Severe weather is a concern for all of eastern Oklahoma as storms develop, with all modes of severe weather possible including a brief tornado risk. Damaging straight-line winds of 70+ miles per hour will be the highest threat, along with localized flooding.

The first batch of storms looks to begin developing by 5pm to 6pm across areas northwest of Tulsa, out ahead of the main line of storms that will march in later in the night.

A fairly intense squall line of severe storms is expected to develop by 7pm to 8pm across central and northern Oklahoma, moving quickly east into eastern Oklahoma through the late evening and nighttime hours. That squall line looks to approach the Tulsa metro around 9pm to 10pm, though storms out ahead of the squall line could impact Tulsa earlier than that.

If you had outdoor plans for the evening hours, including Tulsa Oktoberfest, please stay very weather aware! Plan ahead now and know where you can quickly head for safe shelter as storms move in.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. Our free News On 6 weather app is one quick and easy way to make sure you receive timely alerts for your area as severe storms develop. We will keep you updated all evening on-air, online at NewsOn6.com, and through our app!

The threat of severe weather will diminish quickly after midnight into early Sunday morning as storms move east into Arkansas. We’ll be left with drier and cooler air on Sunday as sunshine returns!

