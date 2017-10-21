Elderly Man Beaten, Carjacked In Tulsa

Tulsa Police say an 86-year-old man was carjacked and beaten at 5100 South 33rd West Avenue. Officers are searching for the suspect.

Police said a man approached the elderly man around 6:35 p.m. Saturday, October 21 and asked for a ride. When the victim said no, investigators said the suspect tried to grab his car keys and wrestled with him.

The carjacker said he had a gun, but he didn't show it, according to TPD.