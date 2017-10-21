Possible Tornado Hits Riverwind Casino In Norman

Downed power lines and a damaged semi in Norman along Highway 9.

Damage was reported in Norman Saturday night after an apparent tornado hit the Riverwind Casino along Highway 9.

News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor were at the scene at about 8:45 p.m. when a tornado spun up quickly before moving eastward along Highway 9.

While there have been no reports of injuries, there has been reports of damage in the area, including downed power poles, downed trees and part of the Riverwind Casino sustaining damage.

Storm tracker Hank Brown captured video of the downed lines and a Walmart semi truck that apparently them. Brown said the trailer of the big truck was crumbled.

There have also been reports of water leakage inside the casino.