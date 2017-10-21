Possible Tornado Hits Riverwind Casino In Norman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Possible Tornado Hits Riverwind Casino In Norman

Posted: Updated:
Roof damage to Riverwind Casino. Roof damage to Riverwind Casino.
Downed power lines and a damaged semi in Norman along Highway 9. Downed power lines and a damaged semi in Norman along Highway 9.
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Damage was reported in Norman Saturday night after an apparent tornado hit the Riverwind Casino along Highway 9.

News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor were at the scene at about 8:45 p.m. when a tornado spun up quickly before moving eastward along Highway 9. 

While there have been no reports of injuries, there has been reports of damage in the area, including downed power poles, downed trees and part of the Riverwind Casino sustaining damage.

Storm tracker Hank Brown captured video of the downed lines and a Walmart semi truck that apparently them. Brown said the trailer of the big truck was crumbled.

There have also been reports of water leakage inside the casino.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.