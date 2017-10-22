Beautiful Fall Weather Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Beautiful Fall Weather Across Green Country

After another Saturday night soaker, we’ll be returning to sunshine and beautiful fall weather for our Sunday across Green Country!

Clouds during the morning hours will give way to plenty of sunshine for the afternoon, as a breezy northwest wind ushers in drier air across eastern Oklahoma. Look for seasonable highs around the 70 degree mark for our Sunday afternoon, making for a beautiful day to get outside! It'll be great weather to wrap up the final day of Tulsa's Oktoberfest.

Winds will relax late in the day and especially tonight, bringing us a much more typical chilly start to our work week with lows back in the mid to upper 40s Monday morning. The work week will get off to a gorgeous start as well with highs back in the mid 70s and plenty of sunshine!

Temperatures will take quite the up-and-down journey this week thanks to multiple cold fronts. We’ll have another wind shift late in the day Monday as the next front sweeps quickly through Green Country. This front won’t bring us any rain this time around, but will bring a brief cool-down knocking our highs back down into the 60s for Tuesday.

That cool-down won’t last long, as a return to gusty west and southwest winds will quickly usher our highs back into the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. If you’re a warm weather fan I’d suggest enjoying those mid to late week temperatures, because some CHILLY air is looming!

A very strong cold front looks set to arrive sometime either late Thursday or Friday morning, bringing howling north winds and some of the chilliest air of the season so far! Temperatures will likely struggle to get out of the 40s to low 50s for much of the day Friday with a few showers possible.

As high pressure settles in by the weekend behind that front, it’s appearing more and more likely that much of northeastern Oklahoma could be in for our first frost or freeze of the season! The forecast will become more refined as the week goes along, but be prepared for some frosty conditions by next weekend!

