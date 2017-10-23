Cool Week Ahead Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Cool Week Ahead Across Green Country

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’ll be mostly sunny today with cold front moving through. We will not see any chances for rain with the front moving through but it will change the wind direction. Southwest winds ahead of the front and when the front moves through you’re location, winds will be gusty out of the northwest. Highs today in the mid 70s. 

Cooler and drier Tuesday. Morning lows in the mid 40s. It will be breezy at the bus stop in the morning.  Northwest winds 15-25 with gusts near 30. Cooler temperatures in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Clear skies, dry air and lighter winds will make for a chilly morning. Lows will be in the low 40s, some spots possibly in the upper 30s. 

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Southwest winds and sunshine will help warm daytime highs back in the 70s. Thursday afternoon will be similar, nice but warm. Another front coming through on Friday will bring a chance for showers and much cooler air. It’s time to start thinking about a possible freeze next weekend. 

WARN Interactive Radar

Morning lows will be close to or possibly at the freezing mark next week especially Saturday morning. If you have sensitive plants, you’ll want to prepare to cover them up or bring them inside. Even if the air temperature in your location does not fall to freezing overnight, you can still expect to find frost on some plants and especially vehicles where the surface temperatures are able to cool to the freezing mark. 

Weather Alerts

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.