Cool Week Ahead Across Green Country

We’ll be mostly sunny today with cold front moving through. We will not see any chances for rain with the front moving through but it will change the wind direction. Southwest winds ahead of the front and when the front moves through you’re location, winds will be gusty out of the northwest. Highs today in the mid 70s.

Cooler and drier Tuesday. Morning lows in the mid 40s. It will be breezy at the bus stop in the morning. Northwest winds 15-25 with gusts near 30. Cooler temperatures in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Clear skies, dry air and lighter winds will make for a chilly morning. Lows will be in the low 40s, some spots possibly in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds and sunshine will help warm daytime highs back in the 70s. Thursday afternoon will be similar, nice but warm. Another front coming through on Friday will bring a chance for showers and much cooler air. It’s time to start thinking about a possible freeze next weekend.

Morning lows will be close to or possibly at the freezing mark next week especially Saturday morning. If you have sensitive plants, you’ll want to prepare to cover them up or bring them inside. Even if the air temperature in your location does not fall to freezing overnight, you can still expect to find frost on some plants and especially vehicles where the surface temperatures are able to cool to the freezing mark.

