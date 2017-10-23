30 Oklahoma Teachers Vying For 'Thank America's Teachers' Grants - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

30 Oklahoma Teachers Vying For 'Thank America's Teachers' Grants

Thirty different Oklahoma teachers are hoping to get your votes to receive grants from Farmers Insurance.

Throughout the year, ‘Thank America’s Teachers and Farmers Insurance will give away more than $1 million in educational grants to our nation’s teachers, supporting proposals and exciting projects that make a difference,” the Farmers website says.

They say 180 teachers will receive $2,500 grants to fund classroom projects. This year, 29 Oklahoma teachers are in the running for those grants.

  • Michelle Mooney – Elk City, OK - Merritt Middle School
  • Dwight Justus – Edmond, OK - Cimarron Middle School
  • Diana Simpson – Seminole, OK - Betty L. Smith
  • Vickie Crossley – Newcastle, OK - Newcastle Middle School
  • Stephanie Murray – Norman, OK - Robin Hill Public School
  • Denise Griffin – Oklahoma City, OK - Westmoore High School
  • Virginia Fogg – Broken Bow, OK - Holly Creek Elementary School
  • Lora Greenwood – Owasso, OK - Rejoice Christian School
  • Natalie Seay – Ryan, OK - Ryan Public School
  • Christina Pickens – Tulsa, OK - Project Acceptance Traice Elementary
  • Tosha Powell – Moore, OK - Southmoore High School
  • Jon Mize – Tulsa, OK - Jones Elementary
  • Chance Scott – Newcastle, OK - Newcastle High School
  • Sanida Lipnicevic – Oklahoma City, OK - Hillcrest Elementary School
  • Rebecca Loomis – Edmond, OK - Oklahoma Christian Academy
  • Shelly Mangion – Chandler, OK - Park Road Elementary
  • Krista Clark – Seminole, OK - Seminole High School
  • Kristen Dean – Oklahoma City, OK - Central Oak Elementary
  • Laura Garner – Del City, OK - Christian Heritage Academy
  • Johna Roberts – Del City, OK - Christian Heritage Academy
  • Tami Low – Del City, OK - Christian Heritage Academy
  • Gina Riley – Seminole, OK - Seminole Middle School
  • Scott Gramling – Del City, OK - Christian Heritage Academy
  • Elvia Jasso – Oklahoma City, OK - Hillcrest Elementary
  • Michelle McCraw – Oklahoma City, OK - Central Oak Elementary
  • Albert Williams – Oklahoma City, OK - James L. Capps Middle School
  • John Swoboda – Tulsa, OK - East Central High School
  • Dana Richardson – Ardmore, OK - Plainview Primary School
  • Nicole Pearce – Mustang, OK - Canyon Ridge Intermediate School

In addition to the 180 $2,500 grants, Farmers said it will also award five $100,000 educational grants.

Clinton High School teacher, Sherrie Johnson, is the only Oklahoma teacher in the running for the $100,000 grant.

You can vote for as many proposals as you want, but you can only vote once a day for the same proposal.

Voting ends October 30.

You can learn more about the projects by visiting the Farmers Website here.

