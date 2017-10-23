30 Oklahoma Teachers Vying For 'Thank America's Teachers' Grants

Thirty different Oklahoma teachers are hoping to get your votes to receive grants from Farmers Insurance.

Throughout the year, ‘Thank America’s Teachers and Farmers Insurance will give away more than $1 million in educational grants to our nation’s teachers, supporting proposals and exciting projects that make a difference,” the Farmers website says.

They say 180 teachers will receive $2,500 grants to fund classroom projects. This year, 29 Oklahoma teachers are in the running for those grants.

Michelle Mooney – Elk City, OK - Merritt Middle School

Dwight Justus – Edmond, OK - Cimarron Middle School

Diana Simpson – Seminole, OK - Betty L. Smith

Vickie Crossley – Newcastle, OK - Newcastle Middle School

Stephanie Murray – Norman, OK - Robin Hill Public School

Denise Griffin – Oklahoma City, OK - Westmoore High School

Virginia Fogg – Broken Bow, OK - Holly Creek Elementary School

Lora Greenwood – Owasso, OK - Rejoice Christian School

Natalie Seay – Ryan, OK - Ryan Public School

Christina Pickens – Tulsa, OK - Project Acceptance Traice Elementary

Tosha Powell – Moore, OK - Southmoore High School

Jon Mize – Tulsa, OK - Jones Elementary

Chance Scott – Newcastle, OK - Newcastle High School

Sanida Lipnicevic – Oklahoma City, OK - Hillcrest Elementary School

Rebecca Loomis – Edmond, OK - Oklahoma Christian Academy

Shelly Mangion – Chandler, OK - Park Road Elementary

Krista Clark – Seminole, OK - Seminole High School

Kristen Dean – Oklahoma City, OK - Central Oak Elementary

Laura Garner – Del City, OK - Christian Heritage Academy

Johna Roberts – Del City, OK - Christian Heritage Academy

Tami Low – Del City, OK - Christian Heritage Academy

Gina Riley – Seminole, OK - Seminole Middle School

Scott Gramling – Del City, OK - Christian Heritage Academy

Elvia Jasso – Oklahoma City, OK - Hillcrest Elementary

Michelle McCraw – Oklahoma City, OK - Central Oak Elementary

Albert Williams – Oklahoma City, OK - James L. Capps Middle School

John Swoboda – Tulsa, OK - East Central High School

Dana Richardson – Ardmore, OK - Plainview Primary School

Nicole Pearce – Mustang, OK - Canyon Ridge Intermediate School

In addition to the 180 $2,500 grants, Farmers said it will also award five $100,000 educational grants.

Clinton High School teacher, Sherrie Johnson, is the only Oklahoma teacher in the running for the $100,000 grant.

You can vote for as many proposals as you want, but you can only vote once a day for the same proposal.

Voting ends October 30.

You can learn more about the projects by visiting the Farmers Website here.