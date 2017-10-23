30 Oklahoma Teachers Vying For 'Thank America's Teachers' Grants

Thirty different Oklahoma teachers are hoping to get your votes to receive grants from Farmers Insurance.
Throughout the year, ‘Thank America’s Teachers and Farmers Insurance will give away more than $1 million in educational grants to our nation’s teachers, supporting proposals and exciting projects that make a difference,” the Farmers website says.
They say 180 teachers will receive $2,500 grants to fund classroom projects. This year, 29 Oklahoma teachers are in the running for those grants.
In addition to the 180 $2,500 grants, Farmers said it will also award five $100,000 educational grants.
Clinton High School teacher, Sherrie Johnson, is the only Oklahoma teacher in the running for the $100,000 grant.
You can vote for as many proposals as you want, but you can only vote once a day for the same proposal.
Voting ends October 30.
You can learn more about the projects by visiting the Farmers Website here.
