OU: Mayfield Named Big 12 Offensive Player Of The Week

By: OU Athletics
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma senior quarterback Baker Mayfield was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season after leading the Sooners to a 42-35 come-from-behind win at Kansas State with three fourth-quarter touchdown drives.

Mayfield registered a season-high 479 yards of total offense on the day, his third-highest career total and the seventh most in school history. He completed a season-high 32 passes on 41 attempts (78.0 percent) for a season-high 410 yards and two touchdowns (one interception), including a go-ahead five-yard toss with 5:16 remaining in the fourth quarter, and added a season-high 69 rushing yards on nine carries (7.7 average) while tying a career high with two rushing TDs.

OU trailed 21-7 in the second quarter and 21-10 at halftime, and was behind 21-20 entering the fourth quarter. That's when Mayfield directed touchdown drives of 93, 74 and 76 yards to help give the Sooners their nation-leading 14th straight true road win. The last two scores each put the Sooners ahead by seven, and the last drive concluded with seven seconds left.

The 6-1, 220-pound Austin, Texas, native has now thrown at least one touchdown pass in 33 straight games, or every game of his OU career, to extend his own school record and the longest active FBS streak. He's also thrown at least two TD passes in 20 consecutive games (59 TDs to 10 interceptions during the stretch), extending his own Big 12 record.

Mayfield also moved into fifth place on the Big 12's all-time total offense list (13,269 yards) on Saturday.

Mayfield is now tied with Samaje Perine (2014), Adrian Peterson (2004) and Quentin Griffin (2002) for the most Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors in one season in OU history. His five career honors at OU tie him with Perine and Peterson for second most in program history. Only Landry Jones (eight) won more.

No. 10 Oklahoma (6-1, 3-1) hosts Texas Tech (4-3, 1-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT in a game that will be televised by ABC in part of the country and on ESPN2 in the rest.

