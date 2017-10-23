OU: Mayfield Named Big 12 Offensive Player Of The Week

Rodney Anderson ran 22 yards for the go-ahead score with 7 seconds remaining, Baker Mayfield threw for 410 yards and accounted for four touchdowns and No. 9 Oklahoma rallied for a wild 42-35 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night.More >>
A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.More >>
Oklahoma senior quarterback Baker Mayfield was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season after leading the Sooners to a 42-35 come-from-behind win at Kansas State with three fourth-quarter touchdown drives.More >>
Oklahoma State head basketball coach Mike Boynton has announced the hiring of Scott Sutton, the winningest coach in Oral Roberts history and a former Cowboy, as an assistant on his staff.More >>
Oklahoma City's All-Star trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony were bottled up in the first half by an active Utah defense. By the time George and Anthony got going, the come-from-behind climb was too steep. Anthony scored a game-high 26 and George added 22. Westbrook was held to six points on 2-for-11 shooting. He was held to single digits just twice in the two previous regular seasons.More >>
This is a Q&A session of things fans are asking about with OU and OSU football and the Oklahoma City Thunder. OU FOOTBALL Question: What’s this with the bad weather reports from Manhattan? Bill Snyder has been through approximately a zillion of these. Young Lincoln (Riley) exactly zero. Adds up to me as us starting in a two TD hole. Whatcha got? Answer: Just got the latest weather update on Manhattan local TV. It’s eerily similar to what happened here last week in KS...More >>
