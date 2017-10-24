Police: One Dead, Two Wounded In Tulsa Shooting, Fight - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: One Dead, Two Wounded In Tulsa Shooting, Fight

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say an argument led to Tulsa's 71st homicide of 2017 late Monday.

Sgt. Dave Walker says a man in his 20s is dead and another man and a woman are in the hospital following the incident in the 4900 block of North Boston at about 9:25 p.m.

He says they are now looking for two suspects.

Officers say police were called about a fist fight and shots fired.  While en route, police said they learned a body had been found in the street and another victim with a gunshot wound to the face was found at Martin Luther King Boulevard and 49th Street North.

Sgt. Walker says at about the same time, a third victim, a woman had showed up the Tulsa hospital with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.  He says this victim may be related to two individuals that fled after the shooting.  Adding, he doesn't believe the woman is a suspect, but got caught up in the gunfire.

Police say they are still interviewing witnesses, but believe two shooters involved in the city's latest homicide. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

