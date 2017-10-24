Fire Damages Tulsa Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fire Damages Tulsa Home

The fire was reported early Tuesday morning, October 24.
Firefighters made a sweep of the house and found no one.
Fire damages a Tulsa home.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Fire damaged a Tulsa home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the home near 19th Street and North Lewis just after 7:10 a.m.

They say after a search, it appears no one was inside.  

Police briefly shut down streets around the home as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

An investigator was called to help determine the cause of the fire.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
