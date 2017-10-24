Fire Damages Tulsa Home

Firefighters made a sweep of the house and found no one.

Fire damaged a Tulsa home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the home near 19th Street and North Lewis just after 7:10 a.m.

They say after a search, it appears no one was inside.

Police briefly shut down streets around the home as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

An investigator was called to help determine the cause of the fire.