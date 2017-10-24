Task Force Cracking Down On Prostitution Crimes At Tulsa Intersection

A Tulsa Police prostitution sting at 11th and Garnett lands five people behind bars.

Tulsa Police said crime at the intersection is out of control. They want it to stop and are doing everything they can to clean up the area.

Sergeant Jeff Edwards arrested Rashon Robinson during a prostitution sting targeting people paying for sex. They said Robinson is accused of making a deal to trade drugs for sex with an officer posing as a prostitute.

Edwards is heading up the Mingo Valley Task Force cracking down on crime at 11th and Garnett.

"We've been targeting the prostitutes, the drug dealers, that sort of thing. Now we're trying to target the johns that are coming here," Edwards said. "What you'll see, is that they'll slow roll around the QuikTrip and they'll kind of start making laps around the building, and then they'll come over here and then they'll make a lap around this one and basically they're just looking for a girl."

Reverend Sharyn Cosby is the senior pastor at the Spirit Christian Church, which is sitting in the middle of the chaos.

"There are times when I will go out and break up a fight," she said. “While we want to minister to those, we also want to make sure that the activity stops and that they understand that it's not acceptable here."

The reverend said the biggest problem is not the criminals, but “I have a difficulty watching is the establishment owners allowing it to happen as if it's okay."

Cosby said the motel owners turn a blind eye to the crime, and, in many cases, enable it.

Police are also fed up and won't go easy on anyone breaking the law in that part of town.

"If you come here, you're going to get caught," Edwards said.

In just one month, the task force has already made an impact; the sting alone netted multiple arrests, including Robinson who was arrested on complaints of delivery of meth and engaging in prostitution.

Michael Thompson, Martin Valasquez and Donald Watts were also arrested on complaints of engaging in prostitution.

In the five weeks of the 11th and Garnett task force, police said the following arrests have been made:

14 Felony arrests

18 Misdemeanor Arrests

42 Misdemeanor warrants

11 Felony warrants

5 gun arrests

2 stolen vehicle arrests

And some additional drug arrests

The Spirit Christian Church s also a part of the Oklahoma Empowerment Center. If you'd like to volunteer or donate to their ministry reach out to Reverend Cosby here, or call 918-551-6017.