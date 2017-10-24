Mayor Bynum Pushes Proposal That Will Give City Workers More Election Rights

A big push is happening to change Tulsa’s charter to allow municipal employees to participate in political activities.

Voters will decide next month if mayor G.T. Bynum's proposal passes.

It would give city employees the freedom to openly participate in the political process as long as they're not working or in uniform.

Tulsa's Fraternal Order of Police says it only wants officers to have the same rights as everyone else.

"These military members are going to a foreign nation and helping them set up a free, open and honest election, and they come home and they find out they can’t put a campaign sign in their yard,” said Fraternal Order of Police spokesperson Jared Lindsay.

The measure will be on the ballot on November 14th.