Mayor Bynum Pushes Proposal That Will Give City Workers More Election Rights

News

Mayor Bynum Pushes Proposal That Will Give City Workers More Election Rights

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A big push is happening to change Tulsa’s charter to allow municipal employees to participate in political activities.

Voters will decide next month if mayor G.T. Bynum's proposal passes.

It would give city employees the freedom to openly participate in the political process as long as they're not working or in uniform. 

Tulsa's Fraternal Order of Police says it only wants officers to have the same rights as everyone else.

"These military members are going to a foreign nation and helping them set up a free, open and honest election, and they come home and they find out they can’t put a campaign sign in their yard,” said Fraternal Order of Police spokesperson Jared Lindsay.

The measure will be on the ballot on November 14th.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
