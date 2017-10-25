Shots Fired During Tulsa Robbery Attempt - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Shots Fired During Tulsa Robbery Attempt

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a man fired four shots during a robbery attempt of a Tulsa restaurant Tuesday evening.  

Officers responding to an alarm at Hungry Howie's Pizza in the 6700 block of East 81st Street got a call about shots fired while they were still en route.

Police said surveillance video showed two men enter the store just after 9:35 p.m. demanding cash. When one of the men was unable to get cash from the register, Police Sgt. Robert Rohloff said he fired two shots.  One at the register and another one into the ceiling.

As the two men ran outside, the armed man turned around and fired two more shots through a window.  Police say no one inside was injured, but Sgt. Rohloff says one employee was shaken up by the gunshots.

He says a search of the area by officers and their helicopter failed to turn up the suspects, who they believe now got into a vehicle and drove away.

Investigators continue to review the video in an effort to identify the suspects.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.