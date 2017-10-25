Shots Fired During Tulsa Robbery Attempt

Police say a man fired four shots during a robbery attempt of a Tulsa restaurant Tuesday evening.

Officers responding to an alarm at Hungry Howie's Pizza in the 6700 block of East 81st Street got a call about shots fired while they were still en route.

Police said surveillance video showed two men enter the store just after 9:35 p.m. demanding cash. When one of the men was unable to get cash from the register, Police Sgt. Robert Rohloff said he fired two shots. One at the register and another one into the ceiling.

As the two men ran outside, the armed man turned around and fired two more shots through a window. Police say no one inside was injured, but Sgt. Rohloff says one employee was shaken up by the gunshots.

He says a search of the area by officers and their helicopter failed to turn up the suspects, who they believe now got into a vehicle and drove away.

Investigators continue to review the video in an effort to identify the suspects.