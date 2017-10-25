Two Injured During Pawhuska Police Chase

Police say two people are in critical condition following a police pursuit west of Pawhuska early Wednesday.

Pawhuska Police say officers tried to stop a Dodge pickup for running a stop sign, but instead of stopping, they say the driver took off, headed west on Highway 60.

They say speeds during the pursuit reached 100 m.p.h.

Police say the pickup truck made it nearly 11 miles west of town before crashing near Bacon Rind Creek.

They say the driver and a passenger were thrown from the truck and both were taken to the hospital with head, trunk and leg injuries.

Police say after the crash, they learned the pickup had been reported stolen in Pawhuska.