Many Of Tulsa's Highway Lights Back On After Copper Theft

Many of Tulsa's highway lights are back on as city crews continue replacing wiring in the street lights, the city wrote on its Facebook page.



As of Wednesday, the city has completed lighting repairs on the Gilcrease Expressway, Highway 11, LL Tisdale Parkway, 169, I-244 and Highway 75. Work continues on I-44 and Highway 412, the city wrote.

In an effort to deter copper thieves, the city crews are using aluminum wiring instead of copper, and also installing more security measures.