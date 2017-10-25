Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Motion Seat Due To Fire Hazard - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Motion Seat Due To Fire Hazard

Posted: Updated:
he recall includes Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. he recall includes Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.

Fisher-Price has recalled its 'Soothing Motion Seats' after receiving more than 30 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained in the seat's motor housing, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. 

The company, which issued the recall on October 24, 2017, received 36 consumer reports on the hazard. 

The recall affects about 63,000 units, plus 2,000 that were sold in Canada, the U.S. CPSC said on its website. 

The recall includes Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together, the CPSC said. 

The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile.  

Customers can locate the model number on the underside of the motor housing.

The seats were sold at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017. 

For full recall information, visit the CPSC website, or contact Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, or online at Mattel's website and click on Recalls & Safety Alerts for more information.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.