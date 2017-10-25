Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Motion Seat Due To Fire Hazard

he recall includes Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.

Fisher-Price has recalled its 'Soothing Motion Seats' after receiving more than 30 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained in the seat's motor housing, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company, which issued the recall on October 24, 2017, received 36 consumer reports on the hazard.

The recall affects about 63,000 units, plus 2,000 that were sold in Canada, the U.S. CPSC said on its website.

The recall includes Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together, the CPSC said.

The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile.

Customers can locate the model number on the underside of the motor housing.

The seats were sold at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017.

For full recall information, visit the CPSC website, or contact Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, or online at Mattel's website and click on Recalls & Safety Alerts for more information.