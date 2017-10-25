Left Lane Law In Effect Nov. 1

A heads up to all the drivers out there, starting next week, stay out of the left lane.

When this new law goes into effect on November 1st, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says if you get caught coasting in the left-hand lane, you could end up paying hundreds of dollars.

Oklahoma drivers will soon see new restrictions when it comes to driving in the left lane on the highway.

"The way the law is today, is that you're not allowed to impede the left lane,” said Trooper Dwight Durant. “If you're in the left lane and a vehicle comes up behind you, you're required to get over to the right, let the vehicle pass, then you can get back into the left-hand lane."

But all that changes next week when the new "Move Over" law takes effect.

"You're no longer allowed to travel in the left lane period,” said Durant.

There are exceptions of course.

Durant says you can travel in the left lane if you're passing someone, or if you have a legitimate reason to be there.

"Unless you're passing an emergency vehicle with its lights on, or if you're passing an accident on the right-hand side,” he stated.

If you do get pulled over for violating the new law, you could get hit with a $236 fine.

Durant says they're hoping these new restrictions will cut down on road rage on the highways.