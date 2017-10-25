Baby Goat Rescued From Grand Lake Is Recovering. Wild Heart Ranch Facebook

A baby goat is recovering after Grand River Dam Authority police rescued it.

A passerby said the kid was wedged between rocks on a cliff on Grand Lake's Goat Island, officers said.

Officer Cody Marquis cared for the little goat before taking her to Wild Heart Ranch.

They named it Heidi.

She's been recovering for the past few weeks and is now full of energy.

The ranch posted an update about Heidi on its Facebook page: