TU Hoops: Frank Haith On Junior Etou

The Thunder might be the only team with more excitement than Frank Haith's TU squad.

After last year's group saw a 6-2 conference start disappear under a 2-8 finish, the bulk of that team returns, including senior Junior Etou who Haith wants to step up and be the type of player other teams fear.

"We want people to have to stop him not Junior stop himself,” said Haith. “We want to put pressure on people. You have to guard Junior Etou and so we need him to be that player for us."

Etou added, "I kind of got out of my comfort zone, kind of like open up myself to my teammates. And the fact that Coach wants me to be that man, and I embrace it, I want to be that person."

