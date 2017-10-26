Fire Damages Tulsa Apartment

Investigators are going through a Tulsa apartment building to try and determine what started a fire Wednesday evening.

Just before 9 p.m, firefighters were called to the River Glenn Townhomes in the 6200 block of South Quaker about a fire in an upstairs apartment.

Firefighters say they arrived to find flames coming from windows on both the first and second floors. They were able to get the fire out quickly.

Fire officials say they did find what looked to be drug paraphernalia in one of the apartments after the fire.

A search of the building determined no one was home and several nearby apartments were also vacant.