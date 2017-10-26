Persons Of Interest Sought In Tulsa Credit Card Theft

Investigators looking to identify two persons of interest in the use of stolen credit cards on Sunday, October 22nd.

Tulsa Police gave News On 6 these photos and say the men were related to in the use of cards, the same day the cards went missing.

Police say a woman reported her wallet was taken out of her purse. Later that day, detectives say her credit cards were used at several retail stores.

If you know who they are or something about the crime to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.