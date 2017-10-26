OSBI Offers Reward For Information In Pittsburg County Homicides

Images of Emily Morgan (left) and Totinika Elix (right). [OSBI]

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information on a Pittsburg County double homicide.

Emily Morgan, 23, and Totinika Elix, 24, were shot and killed inside Morgan’s car in August 2016. OSBI said the car was parked outside a home in Bache.

OSBI special agents have collected evidence, served search warrants and conducted several interviews to solve the case, a news release states.

They hope a $5,000 reward will encourage someone with information to come forward.

They ask anyone with information to call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.